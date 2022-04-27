Dalit Bandhu helps two Huzurabad women earn Rs 12,000 per day

Published Date - 07:58 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries Manyala Radhamma and Chithari Sumalath.

Karimnagar: It is a classic how Dalit Bandhu scheme is changing the lives of dalits. Two poor women, who used to work as farm labourers, are earning about Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per day. Interestingly, they are also providing employment to four unemployed persons besides earning surplus money. It is the success story of two dalit women Manyala Radhamma and her daughter Chithari Sumalatha from Sirsapalli of Huzurabad mandal.

Besides individual units, the state government was also sanctioning big vehicles such as harvesters, earthmovers and others under Dalit Bandhu scheme if more than two beneficiaries were formed a group.

Both Radhamma and Sumalatha formed a group and applied for a harvester, which was handed over to them in the month of March this year. Since the Yasangi season’s harvesting was on brisk note, they engaged their vehicle in paddy harvesting during the last twenty days. Sumalatha said that according to market price, they were charging Rs 1,800 to engage their vehicle per hour. Since the machine was working ten hours per a day, they were getting Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000. They have to spend Rs 8,000 for diesel as well as four labourers working on the machine. The remaining Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 was their benefit, she informed.

Excluding all expenditures, so far, they earned Rs four lakh by engaging the vehicle in harvesting paddy, she informed and thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for bringing change in their lives by introducing Dalit Bandhu scheme as a part of fulfilling the aspirations of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Radhamma said that she has three daughters. Besides cultivating one acre of land owned by them, she used to work as farm labour to run the family. However, Dalit Bandhu scheme changed their lives.

Government officials have sanctioned Rs 20 lakh worth harvester by clubbing both her and her daughter’s units. Besides getting surplus money, they were able to provide employment to four persons, she felt happy. In every season, they could get work at least 45 days, she expressed confidence. On the other hand, a total of 6,354 beneficiaries were handed over dalit bandhu units in Huzurabad, wherein the scheme was introduced on pilot basis. Of them, 134 harvesters were given to 239 beneficiaries.

Besides 5,354 individual units, 26 retail sector group units were sanctioned to 61 beneficiaries, 367 transport sector group units given to 936 beneficiaries.

