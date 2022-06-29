Dalit Bandhu laid foundation for economic progress of Dalits: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:23 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar operates a paddy harvester along with a Dalit Bandhu beneficiary at Nagulavancha of Chintakani mandal in Khammam district on Wednesday.

Khammam: Implementing Dalit Bandhu Scheme for the economic upliftment of Dalit families was a historic decision taken by the TRS government, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister distributed units like JCBs, tractors, trolley autos and others sanctioned under the scheme to beneficiaries at Nagulavancha and Kodumur of Chintakani mandal of Madhira constituency in the district on Wednesday. He inaugurated a health sub-centre at Nagulavancha.

Ajay Kumar interacted with the beneficiaries learning about their experiences in receiving the units and operated a paddy harvester. He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekher Rao for selecting Chintakani mandal for the scheme’s implementation in saturation mode on pilot basis.

He said he was happy that the government had released nearly Rs 400 crore for the economic progress of Dalits in the mandal. He lauded the officials who worked hard under the leadership of District Collector VP Gautham to implement the scheme in just two months.

The scheme brought a significant change in the lives of Dalits, who from being labourers became employers and were able to give employment to a few. The scheme would be effective only when the beneficiaries achieve holistic development and stand on their own feet.

At present 100 persons from each constituency were selected under the scheme on an experimental basis and it would be extended to every Dalit family in coming days and no one should have to worry about that, Ajay Kumar assured.

He said the government was implementing Dalit Bandhu with the broad intention that Dalit families should be able make economic progress on an equal footing with those from all walks of life.

The Chief Minister ensured depositing of funds directly in the accounts of the beneficiaries without any restrictions or limitations without giving any scope to corruption, irregularities or the involvement of middlemen, Ajay Kumar noted.

Despite the implementation of many schemes for Dalits for the past sixty years, there were still a large number of Dalits at below poverty level. Noting this, the Chief Minister consulted experts from different sections and formulated Dalit Bandhu, he explained.

From Tuesday the government started depositing Rythu Bandhu amount in farmers bank accounts. To date, a total of about Rs 57,540 crore has been disbursed through Rythu Bandhu, Ajay Kumar informed.