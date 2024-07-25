State budget lacks policy direction, says Niranjan Reddy

Former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy pointed out that there was no mention about the support for the tenant farmers and the farm workers in the State budget.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 06:29 PM

Hyderabad: Dubbing it a budget that lacked a clear cut policy oriented direction, former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy pointed out that there was no mention about the support for the tenant farmers and the farm workers.

Questioning the fate of the lavish promises the Congress party had made to the farming community, he said the government would certainly face the wrath of the sections that were ditched by it.

The promise of Rs 2500 assistance for women and support assured to the unemployed would never be implemented. Once the sections concerned realised the fact, the government had to pay the price, he warned.

The implementation of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima too had hit roadblocks in the State, he said.