No Rythu Bharosa in immediate sight for farmers of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 06:08 PM

File photo of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: The wait of farmers in the State to receive the Rythu Bharosa farm investment support is likely to go on for some more time. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Wednesday hinted that the framework for the scheme would be finalised only after the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme by the end of August.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Nageswara Rao said the State government was committed to providing Rs.15,000 per acre per annum under Rythu Bharosa. A Cabinet sub-committee was currently consulting with farmers, experts and other stakeholders to prepare new guidelines for the scheme’s implementation.

“The government will complete the farm loan waiver by the end of August. We will also hold discussions in both legislative houses and seek suggestions from all members before finalising the new guidelines, including eligibility criteria, for Rythu Bharosa,” he said.

BRS MLC Thatha Madhu criticised the delay, arguing that the Rythu Bandhu investment support, introduced by the previous BRS government, was designed to prevent farmers from taking high-interest loans and to reduce their financial burden. He demanded that the State government release funds under Rythu Bandhu until the Rythu Bharosa framework was completed.

“We are not against removing ineligible beneficiaries, but delaying disbursement in the name of framing fresh guidelines and identifying new beneficiaries should not deprive needy farmers of support,” he said.

Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Teachers’ Constituency MLC AVN Reddy echoed these concerns, pointing out that paddy sowing operations had already commenced, and further delays in disbursing investment support would be counterproductive. Farmers were already resorting to high-interest loans from moneylenders, which was unnecessar, he said.