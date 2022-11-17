Dalit Bandhu to reach 500 beneficiaries in every constituency: Koppula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:12 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister, Koppula Eashwar said Dalit Bandhu benefits would be ensured to 500 dalits in every assembly constituency very soon. Informing that another phase of Dalit Bandhu would be launched in the next three months, he said that selection of beneficiaries would also be taken up.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme, which was introduced for the growth of the dalits, was yielding good results and a considerable change has been taken place in the lives of the beneficiaries, the Minister said after laying foundation stones for various developmental works in Dharmaram mandal on Thursday.

Eashwar opined that in the entire country, Telangana was the only State giving top priority for the welfare of the people. Welfare schemes being implemented in the state by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have become a role model to the country.

Informing that the face of villages have been changed with the Palle Pragathi programme, he said all basic facilities were provided in rural areas. Greenery and sanitation conditions were improved.

Later, the minister distributed sewing machines to 68 beneficiaries sanctioned through SC corporation.