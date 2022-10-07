Bharat Rashtra Samithi to set new agenda to the country: Koppula Eashwar

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar expressed confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would set a new agenda for the country.

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar expressed confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would set a new agenda for the country. Stating that foundation was laid for a new era with the announcement of BRS, he said that the future of the country would be changed under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Eashwar said that Telangana has become a role model to the nation by going ahead in all fronts. The Chief Minister was implementing a number of schemes and developmental programmes for the welfare of the people.

A visionary leader Chandrashekhar Rao taught a befitting lesson to leaders, who criticized him during the period of Telangana agitation by achieving separate state. Uncertainty has prevailed in the country as the political parties which ruled the nation so far have failed to address the problems of the people. So, they formed BRS to overcome the situation, he informed and added that people of other states wanted the welfare schemes that are being implemented in the state, to be implemented across the country.

Informing that the people were welcoming the Chief Minister’s decision to convert TRS into BRS, he expressed confidence that the decision taken by Chandrashekhar Rao would create history at the national level. Coming down heavily on the BJP for trying to destroy the country, Eashwar said that the union government led by BJP was trying to sell public undertaking companies and privatize electricity units.

The BRS has emerged as an alternative force, he said and questioned as to why the central government was not implementing the schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, which have successfully been implemented in Telangana, across the country. Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, DCMS chairman Srikanth Reddy, district libraries chairman Chandrashekhar Goud, Dharmapuri MPP Chitti Babu and others were present.