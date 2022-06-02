Dalit Bandhu transforming lives: Gangula Kamalakar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:22 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

BC welfare minister G Kamalakar addressing the gathering after hoisting the tricolor on the occasion of state formation day celebrations held in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday said that to uplift the Dalits, the Telangana government has launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme. “Dalit Bandhu has created a history as no such scheme is being implemented in the country,” he said. He made these comments after hoisting the tricolour as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations held at police parade grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who took several steps for the welfare and development of Dalits since the formation of the State, has introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The scheme, which was launched in the Huzurabad constituency on a pilot basis, has been expanded to other parts of the State. Dalits, who used to work as daily wage labourers, and drivers, are now becoming owners of vehicles and shops by establishing their businesses. In the Huzurabad segment, a total of 17,554 beneficiaries were identified and an amount of Rs 1,755.40 crore was deposited into their bank accounts.

In order to bring change to the living conditions of rural folk, the State government has been implementing various developmental and welfare schemes. As part of it, Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes were introduced to improve cleanliness and greenery in villages and towns. Besides providing tractors and trolleys to each village, dumping yards, segregation sheds, compost sheds, graveyards, and nurseries were developed during the Palle Pragathi programme. In order to fulfil the dream of the poor, the State government has introduced a 2BHK housing scheme. Of the 6,494 houses sanctioned to the district, works on 2,769 houses have begun and 789 houses were completed.

Talking about the development of Karimnagar town, Kamalakar informed that works on the cable-stayed bridge being constructed across the Maneru rivulet on the outskirts of the town is nearing completion. Earlier, the Minister paid homage to Telangana martyrs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .