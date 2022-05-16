Dalit Bandhu will make beneficiaries financially strong: Medak MP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:01 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao came up with the Dalit Bandhu scheme with the sole objective of empowering the backward Dalits financially.

Speaking at an event after distributing the Dalit Bandhu units to 36 beneficiaries in Narsapur on Monday, the MP said Telangana is the first State to come up with such a massive scheme to support the community.

On realising that Dalits remained backward even after 70 years of Independence, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao came up with the scheme to empower the Dalit community on all fronts. No other State in the country is allocating as much amount of funds as Telangana to uplift Dalits, the TRS MP asserted.

On BJP State President Bandi Sanjay urging people to give his party a chance to govern the State, Prabhakar Reddy said Telangana people will not fall prey to such requests. People knew who exactly was working for their welfare.

State Women’s Commission chairperson V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy said the Chief Minister came up with the Dalit Bandhu, as he was inspired by the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar. She said the State government will implement the scheme across the State to all eligible. Narsapur MLA C Madan Reddy said the TRS had realised the dream of creating a separate State by striving for 14 long years under the leadership of the Chandrashekhar Rao and now the KCR government is coming up with innovative schemes aimed at empowering all sections of the society. MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy, Additional Collector Prathima Singh, Narsapur Municipal Chairman Y Murali Yadav, Grandhalaya Samstha Chairman Chandra Goud, SC Development Corporation Chairman Vijayalakshmi and others were present.