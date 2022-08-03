Dalit Bandhu yielding good results: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar examining cloth carry bags manufacturing unit established under Dalit Bandhu scheme near Huzurabad on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman, B Vinod Kumar opined that dalit women and youth were inventing innovative things by setting up different business units under Dalit Bandhu scheme. It was a classic example of how the scheme was yielding good results, he said.

Vinod Kumar on Wednesday visited a cloth carry bags manufacturing unit established near Indiranagar-Shalapalli in the outskirts of Huzurabad town. Two dalit women Sharadha and her daughter Sravya have established the unit to get more benefits since the central government banned usage of plastic carry bags.

Interacting with the women, Vinod Kumar enquired about the difficulties, profits and other business activity. He appreciated the women for implementing both state and central governments instructions besides taking steps to protect the environment. He also visited an iron and cement store established by another woman Pushpalatha.

Speaking on the occasion, planning board vice-chairman said that Dalit Bandhu scheme was yielding good results as expected by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Dalits, who used to work as bounded labourers and daily wage labourers, have become owners by establishing their own business units by getting benefit under Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said.

He advised dalits to strengthen their financial status by successfully running businesses. MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MPP Rani, Indiranagar sarpanch Praveen and others were present.