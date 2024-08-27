Case against Kavitha was intended to target KCR: Vinod Kumar

BRS leader B Vinod Kumar said that the delay in grant of bail owed to the fact that leaders from non-BJP parties were targeted. He suggested that they were imprisoned because of their political affiliations.

Hyderabad: Calling it a case fit for grant of bail within a fortnight, BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar emphasized that though BRS MLC K Kavitha had nothing to do with the Delhi liquor policy case, she was implicated with the sole intention of troubling BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Addressing a news conference along with a host of party leaders at Telangana Bhavan, he said the delay in grant of bail owed to the fact that leaders from non-BJP parties were targeted. He suggested that they were imprisoned because of their political affiliations. He pointed out that not a single rupee was recovered in the Delhi liquor case, which he described as a policy decision rather than a criminal act.

Vinod Kumar said central agencies such as the ED and the CBI were targeting opposition parties deliberately by bringing the “South Group” into the picture. Stating that the court too had questioned the need for Kavitha’s continued detention after the charge sheet was filed, he said the Additional Solicitor General had struggled to justify it. He stressed that women have certain statutory rights regarding bail, which the Supreme Court recognized, contrary to the Delhi court’s earlier verdict. Referring to what he called the inappropriate comments by Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay, he said it was unbecoming of the Minister, who was expected to act with a sense of responsibility.

He stressed that lawyers in the Supreme Court represent the law, not political parties. Accusing the BJP government of being selective in prosecution, he said no action was taken against BJP MP Brij Bhushan, who faced allegations of troubling women, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was cleared of cases and made Chief Minister after joining the BJP. He also questioned why ED cases against two Rajya Sabha members who joined the BJP from TDP in Andhra Pradesh were not processed.