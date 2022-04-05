Dalit empowerment top priority for Telangana govt: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar and others paid homage to Babu Jagjivan Ram in Khammam.

Khammam: The State government was giving top priority to dalit empowerment and spending around Rs 18,000 crore on Dalit Bandhu Scheme, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The minister along with ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, MLC T Madhusudhan and TRS leaders paid rich tributes to former deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of the latter’s 115th birth anniversary at the party office here on Tuesday.

The life of Jagjivan Ram was inspiring and his contributions to create a casteless society were unparalleled. He was an idealist who fought tirelessly for the independence of the country and social equality, Ajay Kumar said. Inspired by Jagjivan Ram Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced ambitious Dalit Bandhu Scheme to achieve dalit empowerment. The government was working in good faith for the self-esteem of dalits in the social and economic spheres, the minister noted.

The government was striving hard to shed new light on the lives of the dalit community, which was subjected to social and economic discrimination for generations. Through Dalit Bandhu the government wants to bring a comprehensive development in dalit’s lives, he said. Ajay Kumar informed that around 5000 dalit families in Khammam district and 500 families in Kothagudem district were going to be benefitted from the scheme. It was a unique scheme in the country aiming to make dalits financially self-sufficient.

In Chintakani mandal, which was selected for the scheme’s implementation on pilot basis, as many as 4500 dalit families have been selected. An amount of Rs 450 crore was going to be spent for grounding the units each worth Rs 10 lakh, the minister said. SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, Agriculture Market Committee Chairperson D Lakshmi Prasanna, TRS city president P Nagaraju and others were present.

