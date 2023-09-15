Dalit Man assaulted and tied to pole: Four arrests made in Karnataka

Haveri: Four persons have been arrested in connection with the thrashing of a Dalit man after tying him to an electric pole over a trivial matter in the Mooka Basarikatti village of Karnataka’s Haveri district, police said on Friday.

The arrested were identified as Rabbani Rajasabanavar, Zaheer Ahmad Savanuru, Modinasaab, Ahmad Saab and Rajesabanavar. The victim was identified as Ramappa Harijana.

According to police, the accused had thrashed Ramappa assuming that he had cut the cable wire of a dish antenna in the area. The staff of Karnataka Electricity Company (KEB) had cut the branches of trees and the cable wire had also snapped.

The accused suspected that Ramappa had done this. They thrashed him, then tied him to an electric pole and beat him up in full public view in the village.

Dalit organisations condemned the incident and sought the arrest of the accused.

Shiggaov police, which had registered a case in this regard, have arrested the accused persons and sent them to judicial custody.

Further investigation is on.