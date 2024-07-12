Danam Nagender says BRSLP would be merged with Congress

As the Congress in Telangana is intensifying defections from BRS into the party, he said many more MLAs would join the party and not many would be left in the BRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 02:05 PM

Hyderabad: Khairthabad MLA Danam Nagender, who defected from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to Congress, said the BRS Legislative Party would be merged into the grand old party.

Participating in Kalyana Lakshmi cheques distribution programme at Adarsh Nagar here on Friday, the Khairthabad MLA said there was lot of freedom in the Congress and MLAs could meet the Chief Minister, Ministers and incharge Ministers to seek funds and get different projects sanctioned for their constituencies.

“In the past, there was no such provision in the BRS government. I am informed that another six BRS MLAs would join the Congress in a couple of days,” Danam Nagender said.

On the BRS party’s appeal to Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to initiate anti-defection law over him, Danam Nagender said he too would approach the court and seek justice. “But before filing a case in the court, the BRS should ensure that the party survives,” Danam Nagender said.