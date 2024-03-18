BRS MLAs meet Speaker, demand disqualification of Danam Nagender

The BRS MLAs submitted a petition to him to this effect on behalf of the party leadership. MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal and a host of other leaders were part of the delegation. The speaker has assured them that he would look into the issue.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 March 2024, 01:57 PM

Hyderabad: A delegation of the BRS Legislature Party met Speaker G Prasad Kumar at his residence on Monday and requested him to initiate action against Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender for joining the Congress party. They sought his disqualification forthwith for violation of the anti-defection laws.

The BRS MLAs had taken an appointment to meet the speaker on Sunday also, but they could not meet him. Nagender joined the Congress party in the presence of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Party in- charge of Telangana affairs, Deepa Dasmunsi on Sunday.