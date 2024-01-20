Danam slams CM Revanth for disparaging remarks against BRS

Chief Minister should have refrained from making political statements when he was on a special mission for attracting investments for the development of the State, said the Khairatabad MLA.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 06:43 PM

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the disparaging remarks he had made while in England against the BRS leadership, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender said that the Chief Minister should have refrained from making political statements when he was on a special mission for attracting investments for the development of the State. The Chief Minister had gone on record swearing to bury the BRS 100 metres deep.

The Chief Minister must realize that power would not be permanent with any one. Whether in power or not, the BRS had maintained the same humility and remained modest in its approach. One, who wanted to mobilize investments, should strive hard to realise the goal. The reputation of the State must be of paramount importance. The BRS would demonstrate its strength in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, he asserted.