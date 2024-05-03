Opposition misleading people on power supply, says Bhatti

Published Date - 3 May 2024

Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Accusing opposition of spreading lies about power outages, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu claimed that the government was supplying uninterrupted power to all the consumers in the State.

Refuting the allegations of the opposition parties that the State was witnessing frequent outages, he said the rival parties, especially BRS, was misleading people on the issue and trying to create a narrative that the Congress was not able to supply power round the clock. “BRS leaders are misleading people about power cuts. They tried to mislead people in Suryapet and Mahabubnagar about power cuts,”he said.

A total of 36,207 million units of electricity were supplied from December 2022 to April 2023, and 38,155 million units of electricity were supplied from December 2023 to April 30 after the Congress government came to power, he said, adding that his government created history by managing 15,497 megawatts of peak demand on a single day.

Stating that there 1369 incidents of tripping of 11 KV lines in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) last year during BRS government, the Energy Minister said during last April 580 hours of power outages took place, whereas, during the same period this year the 11 KV power supply was interrupted for only 89 hours. “Last year 301 transformers failed during summer. However, this year only 193 transformers failed. We replaced them immediately and installed new ones and restored electricity. What more evidence do they need that the government is supplying better electricity now compared to then?” he said.

As many as 226 Special Fuse of Call Teams had been set up to resolve any complaint related to power outages within GHMC limits, he said, adding that an Integrated Command Control Center had been set up in Hyderabad and the power supply was being continuously monitored.