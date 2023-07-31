Danve accuses BJP, Maharashtra govt of encouraging Sambhaji Bhide

Jalna: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Maharashtra government of protecting and promoting right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide, who has been booked for his alleged objectionable comments on Mahatma Gandhi.

Bhide, the founder of Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, allegedly made the remarks while addressing an event in Amravati on Thursday and was booked by Rajapeth police there on Saturday.

“The inaction and encouragement of the BJP has led to Bhide attacking revered personalities like Mahatma Gandhi. The state government is actively promoting Bhide and endorsing his statements,”

Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, told reporters.

The Congress and NCP, on Friday and Saturday, condemned Bhide and demanded that the state government arrest him.

Danve also questioned the decision to bestow the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983 to honour the legacy of legendary freedom fighter, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Danve claimed the PM was silent on the violence in Manipur despite the country seeking a response on the matter.

Lokmanya Tilak fought fearlessly against the British and challenged their actions, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

