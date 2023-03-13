‘Das Ka Dhamki’ is neither like ‘Goutham Nanda’ nor ‘Dhamaka’: Vishwak Sen

Many websites and audiences are comparing the film to the recently released Dhamaka starring Ravi Teja and Gopichand's Goutham Nanda. However, Vishwak Sen cleared the air today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Mon - 13 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Vishwak Sen’s “Das Ka Dhamki” is a complete mass-commercial entertainer made with rich production values by the actor himself as both director and producer.

So far, two trailers have been released, and they both are impressive. The film’s pre-release event is going to be held soon on March 22, with Jr NTR as the chief guest. Das Ka Dhamki is going to be released in theaters on March 22.

Das Ka Dhamki has been facing one issue since the release of its first trailer in February. Many websites and audiences are comparing the film to the recently released Dhamaka starring Ravi Teja and Gopichand’s Goutham Nanda.

However, Vishwak Sen cleared the air today. He said that Das Ka Dhamki is nowhere related to those two films, as the setup looks the same. Vishwak Sen promised the audience a completely unique experience.

He revealed that the first half of Dhamki will be completely filled with commercial elements, including songs, dances, action, comedy, and romance.

The intermission bang will be very surprising, and thereafter, the second half will steal the show totally, as per Vishwak’s words. It looks like Vishwak Sen is super confident about the content and the success of his film.

Das Ka Dhamki stars Nivetha Pethuraj as the female lead. Leon James is the music director. The film is going to be released at the pan-Indian level in multiple languages.