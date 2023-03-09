Vishwak Sen’s ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ releasing worldwide in theatres on March 22

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:30 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: Dynamic hero Vishwak Sen’s maiden pan-India film ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ is getting ready for release. The movie, as officially announced by the makers, will release worldwide in the theatres on March 22. The announcement has been made with this intriguing poster that shows the two shades of the actor in the movie. He is presented in class as well as mass avatars in the poster.

Made on a high budget with rich production values, Vishwak is the protagonist, director, and also producer of the movie. Nivetha Pethuraj is the leading lady opposite Vishwak Sen in the movie.

The makers so far released three songs, which all became chartbusters. Leon James scored the music, while Ram Miriyala rendered ‘Mawa Bro’ song. The theatrical trailer has also set the bar high on the movie.

Being produced by Karate Raju under Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners, the movie has dialogues penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada.

While the cinematography is handled by Dinesh K Babu, Anwar Ali is the editor. Rao Ramesh, Hyper Aadi, Rohini, and Prithviraj are the other prominent cast of the movie which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

The actor was recently seen at a couple of events for Holi celebrations and asked the audience to watch the film in the theatre and make it a huge hit.