Das Ka Dhamki releases in Hindi on April 14

Vishwak Sen is super happy to release Das Ka Dhamki in Hindi after enjoying the success of the film in Telugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Source: Twitter/VanmayeCreations.

Hyderabad: Das Ka Dhamki is the career biggest blockbuster for Vishwak Sen, as we all know. The film opened to mixed reviews, but everyone lauded Vishwak Sen’s performance in common. Vishwak Sen was phenomenal in a dual role, particularly in the negative shade. The Telugu audience were mesmerised by Vishwak Sen’s performance despite the mixed reviews, and that resulted in a storm at the box office for DasKa Dhamki.

Das Ka Dhamki collected more than 20 crores in worldwide gross at the box office for its Telugu version. Now Vishwak Sen is going to release the film in Telugu, as announced earlier. Vishwak Sen is super happy to release Das Ka Dhamki in Hindi after enjoying the success of the film in Telugu. Also, Vishwak Sen is very confident that the North auidence will equally enjoy the film in Hindi.

Das Ka Dhamki in Hindi is going to be released in theatres on April 14. The makers of Das Ka Dhamki released the theatrical trailer for the film today. There is no difference between the second trailers of Telugu and Hindi except for the change in language (dubbing).

Das Ka Dhamki is written and directed by Vishwak Sen himself. The film’s story is written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada.

Nivetha Pethuraj is the female lead in Das Ka Dhamki. Leon James composed the music for the film.