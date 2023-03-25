Dasara movie bookings are open on BookMyShow and Paytm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 AM, Sat - 25 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Dasara is going to be released on March 30 in multiple languages worldwide. Dasara marks Nani‘s biggest film so far in terms of scale and release. This is the first pan Indian release for Nani. The film looks very promising with the teaser, trailer, and songs. The US bookings were opened already on March 14 itself, and the premiere sales have already reached the mark of 100 thousand dollars. This is a massive craze for the film. Now it’s time for Dasara bookings in India.

Dasara bookings were made available online last night in the Telugu states. The opening day bookings are very fast and huge. It is expected that Nani’s film would easily touch the mark of 30 crores gross worldwide on the opening day itself. Dasara bookings are now available on the Bookmyshow and Paytm platforms. The ticket prices are observed to be Rs 295 in multiplexes like AMB Cinemas and Asian Cinemas. The single screen theatres set the ticket price at Rs 175.

Since Dasara is going to have a pan-Indian release, Nani is promoting the film in different parts of India. So far, he has covered Vizag, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad. Today, Nani will take part in Dasara promotions in Jaipur.

Dasara is written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. SLV Cinemas produced the film. Keerthy Suresh is the female lead. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film. Dasara is going to be a complete mass-market commercial entertainer packed with great content, as stated by Nani. The emotional hook and adrenaline action are going to be its core elements.