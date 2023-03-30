Dasara bangs half million dollars at the US box office just with premieres

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:56 AM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: Dasara, Nani’s latest film, is released today in India. The US premieres were conducted last night, and the response from the audience there has been massive. It is known to us all that Dasara has had a huge craze around it from the very beginning, and it has multiplied in the last couple of weeks ever since the premiere bookings were opened in the US. Now, Dasara has made a huge start at the US box office just with the premieres.

Dasara US premieres have reported a box office collection of 550 thousand dollars already. The US distributors of the film, Prathyangira Cinemas, officially released these US box office figures. These numbers are excluding the last show of the day. There will be much more added. So with the massive response from the premieres, it is going to be a cakewalk for Dasara to reach the one million dollar mark.

Nani has earlier had around six one million dollar films at the US box office. So he is going to continue that success again with Dasara. It is expected that Dasara will have a similar response here in India since it is a rooted story and looks appealing nationwide.

Dasara marks Nani’s first pan-Indian film in his career. It looks strange that Nani handed over this film to a debut director like Srikanth Odela. But it is all the confidence Nani has in Srikanth’s story and skills. Today, Nani’s belief is paying off with the audience’s response to Dasara. This US premiere box office collection is a sample of this.

Dasara is is definitely going to have the advantage of the long weekend starting today (Sri Rama Navami). Dasara has all those chances of being the first 100 crore film in Nani’s career. Let’s look forward to what magic Nani’s Dasara is going to make at the box office.