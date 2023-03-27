Nani will promote Dasara in Delhi on Monday

Nani now moves to the capital of the nation and has plans to meet a few social media and YouTube influencers for interviews about Dasara.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:50 AM, Mon - 27 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Nani has been relentlessly promoting Dasara since the beginning of this month. Dasara is going to be released on March 30 in theatres worldwide in multiple languages. As the film is going to have a pan-Indian release, Nani has been promoting it at the national level for many days. Nani recently started the Dasara Navratri Yatra across the nation to promote the film. Today is the sixth day of those promotions, and the destination is Delhi.

After completing the promotions of Dasara in the major cities of North India, including Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad, Nani now moves to the capital of the nation, Delhi. He is going to take an active role in interaction with the college students and media. Nani also has plans to meet a few social media and YouTube influencers for interviews about Dasara.

Dasara pre-release event was conducted last night at Anantapur. The event was filled with the energy of Natural Star fans, college students, and other Telugu film lovers. Nani promised the audience that they would witness top-notch stuff in theatres on March 30.

Dasara is just three days away from its release. The response to the film ahead of its release has been good so far. The pre-bookings for the US premieres are also great. It is expected that Dasara would collect more than 30 crores in gross worldwide just on the release day.

Dasara is written and directed by Srikanth Odela. SLV Cinemas produced the film. Santhosh Narayanan is the music director for the film. Dasara marks the biggest budget and market film for Nani in his career.