Dasara trailer date locked for national level release

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:20 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

By, Kiran

Hyderabad: Dasara is the biggest Telugu release to kick-start summer 2023. The film also marks the first pan-Indian release for its lead actor, the natural star of Telugu cinema, Nani. It is so sure that Nani is going to turn from a natural star to a national star with Dasara. The response to the Dasara teaser at the pan-Indian level is a sample of this. It’s time for the Dasara trailer now.

Dasara trailer is being planned to be released at national level in multiple languages at a time, as we all know. It’s even known from the sources that the trailer might get released in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, based on availability and arrangements. Today, the makers of Dasara have officially announced the release date for the trailer. Dasara trailer will be released on March 14 in all the languages of the film’s release. The venue for the trailer release has not been made official yet. The makers promise mass euphoria with the Dasara trailer.

Dasara is written and directed by Srikanth Odela. SLV Cinemas produced the film. Keerthy Suresh is the female lead in the film. Santhosh Narayan is the music director. Dasara songs are getting very good responses in all languages. Dasara is going to be released grandly across the world in theatres on March 30.