Dassault Systèmes, T-Works ink pact for Startup Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

French software major Dassault Systèmes signed an MoU with T-Works to set up a Startup Centre of Excellence and introduce a 3DEXPERIENCE Works startup programme to engage early-stage hardware startups

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:05 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: French software major Dassault Systèmes on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with T-Works here to set up a Startup Centre of Excellence and introduce a 3DEXPERIENCE Works startup programme to engage early-stage hardware startups.

The one-of-a-kind Startup Centre of Excellence in India, dedicated to revolutionizing the engineering ecosystem in India, will support startups across industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive and others.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Suchit Jain, VP, Strategy & Business Development, Dassault Systemes SolidWorks, and Sujai Karampuri, CEO, T-Works.

With the signing of the MoU, Dassault Systèmes will equip the Centre with the latest technologies, such as 3DEXPERIENCE Works, to drive future-ready innovation leveraging modern design and engineering solutions, according to an official press release. The 3DEXPERIENCE Works startup programme will offer software, training, and co-marketing resources to participating startups and help them succeed. The Centre of Excellence will enable an innovation ecosystem that empowers next-generation startups to design, build and create prototypes of their products leveraging state-of-the-art equipment, design tools, and mentoring across fields to accelerate the journey from ideation to product development.

“We aim to uplift the startup innovation ecosystem in the country through the Startup Centre of Excellence at T-Works and drive our commitment to future-ready innovation through new-age engineering and design solutions,” Suchit Jain said.

“Sophisticated design and simulation tools are extremelyt important to reduce the time, cost, and complexity while building hardware products. Until today, such tools were out of reach for more startups in India. This collaboration with Dassault Systèmes to set up the Startup Centre of Excellence at T-Works will prove beneficial to early-stage startups who can leverage cutting-edge software and technology solutions to create prototypes of their products to take it to the next level,” Sujai Karampuri said.

Deepak NG, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes, India, PM Ravikumar, India Management Director, SOLIDWORKS & 3DEXPERIENCE Works, Dassault Systèmes and Ramakrishnan Venkataraman, Director & Head (Enterprise Solutions), Dassault Systèmes, were present.