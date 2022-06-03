Dattatreya praises Kanni Bai for excelling in mountaineering

Five member team of mountaineers led by Madavi Kanni Bai with the national flag atop Pangacharulla peak in Uttarakhand.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday was all praise for the district’s tribal mountaineer Kanni Bai on successfully leading a five member team of mountaineers who scaled the 14,700 feet height Pangacharulla peak in Himalayas in Joshimath region of Uttarakhand and unfurled national flag to mark the 8th formation day of Telangana state, on Thursday.

Dattatreya called her over the phone and complemented mountaineer Kanni Bai for conquering the peak. He wished that she would achieve more accomplishments and bring recognition to tribals. He expressed happiness over a tribal girl from the backward Kumram Bheem Asifabad district excelling in the field of adventures and mountaineering. She hails from remote Bheemangondi village in Kerameri mandal.

Kanni Bai led the team consisting A Arunsagar and S Chandu from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, S Anand Babu of Alluri Seetharamaraju district and Pathakota Upender belonging to Ranga Reddy district left for its expedition from Hyderabad on May 19. It started its journey from New Delhi on May 21 and accomplished its mission.