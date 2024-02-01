Undergo training in adventure activities: ACTS seeks applications

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 06:25 PM

The participants of the formation celebrations will be trained in mountaineering and other adventure activities

Adilabad: The Adventure Club of Telangana State (ACTS) sought applications from youngsters to express their interest to undergo training in adventure activities as part of the 10th formation of Telangana state slated for May 11 to June 11.

The participants of the formation celebrations will be trained in mountaineering and other adventure activities.

ACTS founder K Ranga Rao, in a statement, advised young boys and girls aged between 18 and 30 to enroll their names by sending their bio-data to 78935 98297 on WhatsApp by February 10 to take part in the training programme. About 1,000 participants would be trained in adventure activities at popular tourist spots, waterfalls, forts of Telangana, besides learning how to brand adventure spots in Telangana and to certify them, he stated.

Rao further said as part of the training initiative, a mountaineering activity would be taken up at Himalayas, he narrated. He recalled that the youngsters trained by the club conquered various tall peaks of Himalayas in the past. A six member team scaled challenging Pangarchulla peak in 2022, he cited.