DCA bust counterfeit antibiotics racket in Hyderabad

Fake antibiotics worth Rs 22.95 lakh were seized during the raids at Uppal and Dilsukhnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA), Telangana has busted a counterfeit/spurious antibiotics racket that involved shipping fake antibiotics to Telangana through a courier from Ghaziabad. Fake antibiotics worth Rs 22.95 lakh were seized during the raids at Uppal and Dilsukhnagar, DCA Director General, VB Kamalasan Reddy on Wednesday said.

Based on intelligence, the DCA officials caught the suspect Puvvada Lakshman during the delivery of five cartons containing spurious drugs at Sri Venkateswara Enterprises, Dwarakapuram, Disukhnagar, which is an unlicensed premises, a press release from DCA said.

The officials found 51,000 tablets – spurious Antibiotic ‘Cefoxim-CV Tablets (Cefpodoxime Proxetil & Potassium Clavulanate, Lactic Acid Bacillus Tablets)’ worth Rs. 22.95 lakh. The cartons were labeled as manufactured by ‘Meg Lifesciences, Khasara No. 47/5, Palli Gaon, Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh’ which is found to be a fictitious/non-existent company.

On interrogation, Lakshman revealed the names of his accomplices Pokala Ramesh and Garapalli Purnachander of Saidabad who were involved in the spurious drug racket and also revealed that he was supplying the spurious drugs to certain medical shops in the State.

Drugs Inspectors B Lakshminarayana, K Anvesh, M Chandrasekhar, G Anil, AN Kranthi Kumar and J Nagaraju were part of the team who carried out raids.