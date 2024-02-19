DCA cancels licenses of blood banks in Telangana for illegal plasma sale

The DCA teams on Monday also conducted raids at a blood bank Haemo Service Laboratories, which was located in a residential building at Bhavani Nagar, Moosapet and detected a huge stock of human plasma bags that were stored in freezers.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) on Monday has cancelled licenses of blood banks Srikara Hosptial Blood Centre at Madinaguda and New life Educational Society Blood Centre at Darulshifa for illegal sale of human plasma.

An individual identified as R. Raghavendra Naik has been operating the firm ‘Haemo Service Laboratories’ within the apartment, illegally collecting plasma from various blood banks (blood centers), and stockpiling them for sale in an unauthorized manner, DCA said.

The TSDCA drug inspectors detected that Srikara Hospital Blood Bank and New Life Educational Society Blood Centre were illegally selling plasma to Raghavendra Naik of Haemo Service Laboratories and not adhering to the norms.

After inspections, the TSDCA issued show cause notices to Srikara Hospital Blood Centre and New Life Educational Society Blood Centre regarding the illegal sale of plasma from the blood bank and for certain violations reported by DCA officers regarding non-conformity with blood bank norms.

Since sale of plasma by blood banks can have detrimental consequences on public health, the licenses of both the two blood banks have been cancelled, TSDCA, DG, V B Kamlasan Reddy said, who added that blood banks must implement stringent measures to prevent such activities and ensure the integrity of blood banking practices. Strict action will be taken as per law in violators.