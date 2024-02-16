Medical agency raided by DCA in Mancherial

On Thursday, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid at Sri Ram Medical Agencies located in Mancherial town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 06:56 PM

Mancherial: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Thursday raided the Sri Ram Medical Agencies in Mancherial town and seized 1,800 Klinthia 100 mg tablets (Thiamine Hydrochloride Tablets 100 mg). The value of the drug was estimated to be Rs 30,000.

DCA Karimnagar assistant director M Srinivas and Mancherial Drug Inspector T Chandana, in a press release on Friday, said the medical agency was raided for selling the medicine, which was falsely manufactured and sold under the guise of a food product.

The medicine originally treats beriberi, neuritis associated with pellagra or pregnancy and to prevent wernicke-Kersakoff syndrome.

The product ‘Thiamine Hydrochloride Tablets 100 mg’ must be manufactured only under a drug license issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering strictly to the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) outlined in Schedule-M of the Drugs Rules. Additionally, it must meet the quality standards prescribed in the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) as mandated.

The officials warned that manufacturing and selling drugs without a valid drug license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years. Such products pose serious risks to patients’ health and may have severe implications.