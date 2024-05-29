DCA conducts simultaneous raids across Telangana against illegal drug operations

The raids were conducted to crackdown up on illegal drug operations, overpricing, and misleading advertisements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 04:10 PM

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the officials of the Drug Control Administration of Telangana (DCA) conducted simultaneous raids across multiple locations targeting illegal drug operations, overpricing, and misleading advertisements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The DCA officials conducted a raid at a medical shop located in Shameerpet, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and seized overpriced medicine ‘Testra-200 Capsules.’ The product was being sold at Rs. 29.80 per capsule, while the ceiling price fixed by the Central Government including Wholesale Price Index is Rs. 22.12 for one capsule. Hence the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) should not be more than Rs. 24.77 for one capsule.

In a separate event, the Drug Control Administration of Telangana seized certain medicines due to misleading advertisements. The medicines were P-Mycetin Ointment, an allopathic medicine which claimed to treat ‘Diseases of Eye’, and Mahasudarshan Kadha, an Ayurvedic medicine which claimed to treat ‘Fever.’

Stocks of ‘P-Mycetin Ointment ’ were seized during the raid carried out at the medical shop in Kapra, Medchal-Malkajgiri District. Stocks of ‘Mahasudarshan Kadha’ were seized during the raid at a medical shop in Khammam.

The DCA also raided the premises of a quack K. Swarupa, at Gachibowli, Serilingampally Mandal, Rangareddy District, who was practicing medicine without proper qualification at her clinic ‘Swarupa First Aid Centre.’

The officials detected 17 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, analgesics, and others stocked at the clinic during the raids. Stocks worth Rs. 8,000, were seized during the raid.

Further investigation for the raids will be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders, a press release said.