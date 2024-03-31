DCA continues crackdown against illegal drugs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 10:50 PM

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown, the Drug Control Administration (DCA), Telangana conducted raids across multiple locations targeting illegal drug operations, overpricing, and misleading advertisements.

The DCA officials conducted a raid on clinics operated by quacks and seized illegally stocked drugs intended for sale at Nagaram, Keesara Mandal, MedchalMalkajgiri District and Gachibowli, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The officials detected several higher generation ‘antibiotics’ at the clinics during the raids, along with ‘steroids.’ Stocks worth Rs.18,000 were seized during the raid.

A medical shop located at Nizampet, Bachupally mandal, which was operating illegally without a drug license was also raided and the officials seized stock worth Rs 20,000.

During the raid, DCA officers detected unauthorised stocking of a huge quantity of medicines for sale. Around 21 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, steroids, anti-hypertensive drugs, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, cough syrups, anti-diabetic drugs etc are found stocked for sale at the premises.

Another raid was conducted by the DCA at Patancheru, where the officials seized overpriced antifungal medicine ‘ALOZOLE100 Capsules.’ In another raid, certain Ayurvedic medicines were seized for misleading advertisements. Stocks of Ashwagandha Churnam were seized.