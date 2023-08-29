| Dcp B Sreebala Triumphs In Badminton And Tt At World Police And Fire Games 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Deputy Commissioner of Police, Road Safety Wing, B Sreebala who won medals in badminton and table tennis at World Police and Fire Games – 2023 held at Winnipeg, Canada, was felicitated by Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar here on Tuesday.

Sreebala is the only athlete from Telangana Police to participate in the World Police and Fire Games. More than 8,000 athletes representing law enforcement agencies, fire-fighters and police officers from more than 70 countries across the world competed in around 60 sports events.

In table tennis, B Sreebala won silver medals in women’s doubles 40 plus, mixed doubles 40 plus and bronze medal in women’s singles 40 plus categories. In badminton, she won the gold medal in women’s singles 40 plus and bronze medal in mixed doubles 40 plus categories.