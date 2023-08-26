Telangana DGP asks police officials to gear up to cybercrime challenges

The DGP said the traditional crimes like organized dacoities and robberies were coming down while cybercrimes are increasing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar asked the police officials across the State to gear up to the challenges posed by the cybercrime which is going up at an alarming rate globally.

“The emergence of cybercrimes is alarming everywhere. Cybercrimes will go up because cyber literacy and usage is going up. India tops in the world as far as data usage of smartphones is concerned,” he said addressing the police officials at a video conference held on Saturday.

The DGP said the traditional crimes like organized dacoities and robberies were coming down while cybercrimes are increasing. He asked the unit officers to take the responsibility to establish special teams, update skills and undergo training at Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau.

“The officers must know the details of victims and only then, the department could have plans and strategic tools to go for preventive measures,” he said.

Also Read Hyderabad CP holds video conference with traffic officers