Director-General of Police explains the reforms in the police department

The Director-General of Police, Anjani Kumar, provided a comprehensive explanation of the numerous police department reforms implemented after Telangana's formation to eight IAS probationers from the Telangana cadre.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:32 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

He interacted with them as part of their orientation training program to visit the office of the Director-General of Police here.

Radhika Gupta, Dr. P Srija, Faizan Ahmad, P Gouthami, Pinkesh Kumar, Lenin Vatsal Toppo, Shivendra Pratap, and Sanchit Gangwar were the eight IAS probationers who took part in the interaction program.