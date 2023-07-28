DCW chief issues notice to Delhi Police over murder of girl

Officials said that the DCW has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports, which mention that the girl was attacked with an iron rod by a man near Aurobindo College, Malviya Nagar.

By IANS Published Date - 06:38 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

New Delhi: Chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the city police over the murder of a 22-year-old girl allegedly by a jilted lover in Malviya Nagar on Friday.

“The attack resulted in the girl’s death on the spot, and the accused managed to flee from the scene. The DCW chief has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and has requested an action taken report (ATR) in the matter. The commission has asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of any arrests made in the case till July 31,” said an official.

“The incident is very unfortunate. Women and girls are not safe even during the daytime. The murder of the girl in broad daylight in a posh colony highlights how unsafe women and girls are in the capital,” said Maliwal.

“The law and order situation in the capital is in shambles. Why is the Central government unable to stop crimes against women? I request the Central government to convene a high-level meeting comprising the Union Home Minister, Delhi CM, L-G, and the DCW so that accountability can be established,” she added.