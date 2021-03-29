Dead monkey laid to rest in traditional manner in Khammam

Annam Foundation Chairman Srinivas Rao and a social worker Kadavendi Venugopal have engaged a priest to perform the creature’s last rites as per Hindu traditions

Khammam: The last rites of a monkey which died of burn injuries were performed in a traditional manner here on Monday.

The monkey suffered burns in an accident at Wyra a couple of weeks ago and the locals informed Annam Foundation Chairman and Para-legal volunteer, Annam Srinivas Rao. He shifted the animal in an ambulance to a veterinary clinic in Khammam for treatment.

After the treatment the monkey was shifted to the orphanage run by the foundation here where it was given medical care. However the monkey’s health deteriorated and succumbed to the injuries on Monday.

Srinivas Rao and a social worker Kadavendi Venugopal have engaged a priest to perform the creature’s last rites as per Hindu traditions. The rituals were conducted on the banks of NSP canal at Rotary Nagar by-pass in the city where several social workers and locals bid farewell to the monkey.

