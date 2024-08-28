Deccan Mudra: Promoting sustainable eating and supporting Telangana farmers

Co-founded by Mithilesh, Sri Harsha, and Rahul in 2020, the agrifood company has swiftly established itself as a pioneer in providing nutritious food while supporting farmers through direct partnerships.

Hyderabad: Amid the rising demand for sustainable agriculture, Deccan Mudra is making strides in the Indian agrifood market by bringing the benefits of Telangana Sona, a low-glycemic rice variety, to the plates of health-conscious consumers.

Telangana Sona, developed at Professor Jay Shankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU), boasts a glycemic index (GI) of 51.8, making it an ideal option for those looking to manage blood sugar levels, including diabetics. Unlike genetically modified varieties, Telangana Sona’s low GI results from the traditional breeding of two rice strains.

“Low-GI foods are already recognized in many parts of the world. We want to bring that awareness to India, just as people have embraced organic foods,” says Mithilesh, highlighting the potential for low-GI products to revolutionize health-conscious eating in the country.

The company’s journey was inspired by the previous State government’s strong emphasis on agriculture and farmer education. Mithilesh reflects, “The BRS government’s efforts to educate both farmers and the public motivated us to get involved. Discovering the seed’s potential, we saw an opportunity to bridge health and taste.”

Through a partnership with PJTSAU, Deccan Mudra secured the exclusive rights to produce, market, and sell Telangana Sona. The company works closely with nearly 500 farmers, guiding them through every stage of the crop cycle—from sowing to harvesting.

The company’s operations are deeply localized, with most processing done within villages, thereby creating jobs and supporting the rural economy.

“Telangana Sona has a short growth cycle of 125 days, and is suitable for both kharif and rabi seasons. It now occupies 10 per cent of the rice area in Telangana,” Mithilesh states.

In addition to Telangana Sona, Deccan Mudra has introduced Khapli wheat, another low-GI product, and is exploring collaborations with agricultural universities across India to discover more low-GI variants. The product line includes regular and organic varieties of Telangana Sona, available in forms such as steam, raw, single polished, and unpolished (brown) rice. The company is also expanding to include black rice, low-GI rice and wheat flours.

Operating across Hyderabad, Vizag, and Bangalore, Deccan Mudra is available on e-commerce platforms and in supermarkets. Looking ahead, the company plans to introduce a range of low-GI staples and healthier options, such as low-GI noodles and pasta, to meet the growing demand for nutritious and sustainable food products.