Declare health emergency in Telangana: Congress

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju demanded that the State government declare a health emergency and revamp the entire healthcare sector in Telangana in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday, the AICC spokesperson suggested setting up of NIMS-like hospitals in each district and 100-bed area hospitals in every Assembly segment.

Later, addressing media persons, he also demanded immediate recruitment of doctors, nurses and para medical staff, besides appealing for appointment of a doctor or a healthcare professional as the new Health Minister.

Sravan wanted setting up a 24/7 COVID war room at the state and district levels and constituting a special Task Force headed by the Chief Minister, Health Minister, doctors, Industrialists, Govt Officers, NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) to provide guidance and direction.

“Set up adequate free covid testing kiosks and several vaccination centers. Vaccinate every individual and senior citizens in the State must be given vaccines at their doorstep. Include Covid-19 treatment under AarogyaSri as was implemented in Andhra Pradesh”, Sravan said.