Declare UG sixth semester exam results, AISF to OU administration

AISF says that any delay in declaring the UG results will jeopardise the students' opportunities and cause undue hardship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 02:19 PM

Hyderabad: The All India Students Federation (AISF) on Saturday urged the Osmania University (OU) administration to release undergraduate sixth semester exam results at the earliest and enable Telangana students secure PG seats in prominent universities in the country.

In a representation to OU Registrar Prof P Laxminarayana, AISF Secretary OU, Satya Nelli said several students studying in the UG colleges affiliated to the university, secured impressive ranks in the CUET-PG held for PG admissions to universities in the country.

However, their admission to these PG programmes is contingent upon receiving their provisional certificates and consolidated memos from the university, he said.

The AISF emphasised that any delay in declaring the UG results will jeopardise the students’ opportunities and cause undue hardship.

“The AISF requests that the results of the sixth semester exams be announced at the earliest and promptly issue necessary documents to students. This will enable them to secure admission to their desired programmes without any delay,” said Satya Nelli.