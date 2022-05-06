Décor ideas to add zing to your bedroom

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: After a long day of work, one would always like to come back to a bedroom that speaks their style and welcomes one with warm colours. Here is a list to keep in mind while decorating your bedroom and also on what are the new trends in décor that will definitely give your bedroom an edge.

Minimalist approach

Minimalist aesthetic is a great choice as it gives the bedroom a classy look without having to put much of an effort into bedding decor. Typically minimalist design focuses on simplicity and practicality. For this style of décor, one should always aim for simple colour schemes which maximise the space automatically. As we know, less is more!

You can try stylish bedding decor ideas on the fabric of your accessories by choosing a plain pattern that goes with the surroundings and which is easy to find and replicate.

If you want to try various designs you can always start with polka dots, stripes, checks for bedsheets, and pillow covers, among others.

There are many varieties in Indian bedsheets for patterns that go beyond basic geometric shapes. Floral prints are another easy way to make your bedroom feel lively and homely. Tiny and delicate to big and bold floral prints add colour and personality.

Pillows or Cushions

Pillows are a very basic element of your sleeping setup. But they are one of the ensembles for ultimate luxury and comfort.

One can always mix and match between body pillows, cushions, bolsters, throw pillows to cater to your individual preferences. Pillows with hollow fibres are the latest development in pillow technology, which one can try. These can be compressed for convenient transport and then expand once you are home.

Setup your Bed Frame

Even if you think you have used your options for bedding layers, you can upscale by making use of the bed frame. When experimenting with these ideas one can always use bed skirts around the frame, at the floor level.

Plus, you can also use your bedposts to enhance the ambience of your room to make it more colourful this summer. Bedroom lights, canopy bed curtains, as well as regular curtains are great options. You can always experiment with those ideas. You also can put up decorative hangings to go with themed decor.

Bring life to your Headboard

Typically, headboards are meant to serve the purpose of providing back support while you sit up in bed, keeping your wall clean. You can use them to add an extra touch of finesse and the luxury of your taste.

There are different types and you need to choose a headboard that goes with the bed design. That will become very creative when you personalise it with your style and pattern. When it comes to headboards you have two options, either you can custom make the entire setup or buy them separately.