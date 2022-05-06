‘Dedication and determination play a crucial role in success’

Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

IPS officer and LB Nagar DCP, Sunpreeth Singh.

Hyderabad: Dedication, determination and hard work play a crucial role in success, said IPS officer and LB Nagar DCP, Sunpreeth Singh at the inaugural programme of the police pre-recruitment training organised by the Rachakonda Police at the Bharath Institutions in Ibrahimpatnam.

Addressing the police job aspirants, Sunpreeth Singh elaborated the importance of government job and reiterated that police job provides financial security, social status besides welfare, which will be taken care by the police department. He said the Rachakonda Police have provided free coaching to the aspirants earlier and helped them secure police jobs.

The DCP further advised the aspirants not to waste time on social media and other diversions, which ultimately affect the preparation in a wrong way. He urged them to utilise the opportunity provided by the State government, and motivated them to achieve jobs.

The management of Bharath Institutions was appreciated for providing facilities for the pre-recruitment training programme. A few men and women police constables of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, who secured jobs with the help of pre-recruitment training programme shared their experiences with the aspirants.

Senior police officials from the commissionerate, and faculty of Bharath Institutions were also present.

