Deepika Padukone comes in support of Dwayne Johnson

Deepika spoke about the importance of mental health once again after The Rock revealed that he struggled with depression.

By PTI Published Date - 12:30 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Mumbai: Hindi cinema star Deepika Padukone has lent support to Dwayne Johnson following the Hollywood heavyweight’s revelation that he struggled with depression during his university days.

Deepika, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, shared a snippet of Johnson’s interview with The Pivot podcast on her Instagram Stories late Sunday night. “Mental Health Matters,” the ‘Pathaan’ star captioned her post.

During the interview, Johnson recalled his first brush with depression at the University of Miami in Florida.

“The interesting thing at that time is, I just didn’t know what it was… I didn’t know what mental health was, I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t wanna be there,” the former professional wrestler had said in the conversation.

Johnson said he has “worked hard over the years to gain the emotional tools” for managing his mental health.

In 2015, Padukone set up Live, Love, Laugh Foundation to bring hope to those in India who are faced with stress, depression and anxiety.