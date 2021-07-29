Deepika Padukone on the sets of a horror film?

“Shh… Work in progress,” she captioned the snap that sees her reading the script.

After teasing fans that she might be entering the horror genre, actor Deepika Padukone shared a picture that could be from the sets of a mystery film.

"Shh… Work in progress," she captioned the snap that sees her reading the script. However, Deepika didn't share any details about the movie.

Just yesterday, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor had shared a spooky video of her in a photo frame. Soon, another version of the actor walks into the frame with a pair of scissors in her hand. After bursting her original self, the actor takes a seat on the chair in the frame. A few eyeballs can be seen in the video.

“What in the world,” a fan had asked in the comment section. “Yeh kya tha? Yeh kyun tha? (sic),” another fan added. “Is dt a movie. I hope it is (sic),” a fan commented.

Deepika has a variety of projects lined up. She will be seen in ‘’83’ with Ranveer Singh, apart from starring in the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan. She has ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan. She is also set to play Draupadi in an upcoming ‘Mahabharat’ movie.

