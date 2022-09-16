Everybody fixing their bodies, nobody fixing their souls: Deepika Padukone

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:51 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Recently, the ‘Ram Leela’ actor was seen dropping some stunning pictures on her Insta account, wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble with Chikankari details.

Hyderabad: Bollywood’s OG queen Deepika Padukone is known to engage with her fans on social media on a regular basis. From giving film and fashion updates, doing brand endorsements to letting fans take a look into her and husband Ranveer Singh’s personal life, the diva keeps her 68.8 million followers hooked on to her Instagram page.

Recently, the ‘Ram Leela’ actor was seen dropping some stunning pictures on her Insta account, wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble with Chikankari details. While the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in the bridal ensemble, it was a quote that she posted along with the photographs that captured everyone’s attention.

Deepika shared, “Everybody fixing their bodies, nobody fixing their souls…” The post immediately went viral and some of the comments were “you fix my soul” and “last slide is so true”. Motivational speaker and popular author Jay Shetty wrote, “So true. You’re doing the work.”

Coming to her films, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor will next be seen in ‘Pathaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has ‘Project K’ with Prabhas and ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan.