DEET announces District Job Fair on July 30 at Chevella

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) has announced its upcoming District Job Fair, ‘Employment Yatra: For You, At Your Place’ scheduled for July 30. The event will take place at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Chevella, starting at 9.30 am.

With a commitment to connecting job seekers with prospective employers, DEET’s District Job Fair is open to all candidates seeking exciting employment opportunities. Attendees can look forward to exploring more than 1000 vacancies from over 20 prominent companies.

Moreover, eligible candidates may receive on-the-spot offer letters, marking a remarkable advantage for those in search of immediate job placements.

Participating companies include esteemed names like Mahindra Finance, TATA Strive, Lulu International Shopping Malls, Pokarna Engineered Stone, Med Plus, Delhivery, Apollo Pharmacies, Corpone BPO, Mymoneykarma, and others.

This event provides job seekers with an unparalleled platform to engage with hiring managers, learn about available job roles, and potentially secure their dream career, a press release said.

DEET’s District Job Fair is open to individuals from diverse backgrounds and experience levels. Job seekers are encouraged to come prepared with their updated resumes and dress professionally to make a lasting impression on potential employers.

Job seekers can register for the event free of charge by scanning the provided QR code.