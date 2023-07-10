DEET and IIT Bombay Job Fair in Hyderabad

Published Date - 04:14 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: Over 500 job seekers participated in a special Job Fair organised by Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) and Spoken Tutorial Project, IIT Bombay, in which over 2, 000 jobs were up for offer. A total of 200 candidates were shortlisted and offer letters were issued to 25 candidates on the spot.

To extend the reach and impact in connecting job seekers with employers, similar job fairs will be conducted in a big way in tier I and tier II locations and districts in Telangana. The collaboration between IIT Bombay, ACE Engineering College, and DEET has opened doors to new opportunities and empowered individuals on their career journeys, Mohit Fruitwala, vice president, DEET, said.

Prof. Kannan Moudgalya, Head, Spoken Tutorial Project, IIT Bombay said “Through this event we want to create a platform where talented students from tier 2 and tier 3 colleges meet potential recruiters. This platform is also for MSEs and SMEs to recruit suitable candidates which would have been otherwise difficult for them to hire due to logistical reasons”.

Gangadhar, Head (Academic), DEET said that they have received positive feedback from job seekers and employers. “Together with IITB, DEET and Workruit, we believe that we can help to connect even more job seekers with great opportunities.”

The event was inaugurated by Joint Directors, Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, Dr. Yadagiri, and Dr. DSR Rajender Singh in the presence of Raghu Vamshi, CEO, ACE Group and others.