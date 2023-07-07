DEET: Hiring open source developers, sales associates

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana is an initiative of the Telangana government where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts and much more

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 8 July 23

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, information on recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

GigBig

Profile: Open Source Developer

Location: Bengaluru/Remote

Job Description: Develop smart software applications using FOSS

Required Skills: Linux, PHP, RDBMS, API, DevOps

Salary: Rs 10.00,000-15,00,000

Experience: 4-6 years

Vacancies: 1

Qualification: Masters Degree

Contact: deb.gigbig@gmail.com

Just Dial Ltd

Profile: Field Sales Executive & Telecallers

Qualification: Pursuing final year/any graduate degree or above

Location: Hyderabad, AP, Telangana

Salary: Rs 18,000-25,000

Vacancies: 200

Skills: Communication, Field Sales, Interpersonal, Negotiation, Relationship building

Walk-in Drive: July 8

Venue: Just Dial Ltd, Roxana Building, above HDFC Bank, Greenlands, Begumpet

Map: https://goo.gl/maps/139hJx8YwoN4Zus96

Contact: 9100236492, jobshyderabad@justdial.com

TATA Croma

Profile: Sales Associate

Qualification: Intermediate or above

Experience: 0-2 years in retail industry

Vacancies: 30

Age limit: 18-30 years

Salary: Rs 11,000-15,000 take home

Location: Manikonda, other locations in Hyderabad

Languages: Telugu, English, Hindi

Contact: 9381126723, psuresh.kumar@croma.com

Vagarious Solutions

Profile: Telecaller

Location: Hyderabad

Required Qualification: Intermediate

Salary: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month

Experience: Freshers or experienced

Vacancies: 50

Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com

CAR Automotive LLP

Profile: Sales Consultants (KECs)

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Salary: Based on market

Experience: 2-6 years

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 7680828838, 7995088850, 7995111656, hrmanager@carkia.in

Vark Fintech Pvt Ltd

Profile: Telesales

Location: Erragada

Qualification: Intermediate and above

Salary: Rs 10,000-12,500

Experience: 0-6 months

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 7331155994

GAC Digital Pvt Ltd

Profile: Flutter Developer

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 1-3 years

Salary: 3-6 LPA

Key Skills: Flutter, MVC, Android SDK, Java

Contact: hr@gacdigital.in

Fortunearrt LED Lights

Profile: Marketing executives, marketing managers

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: Freshers or Experienced (LED light and wires cable experience is preferable)

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Based on the experience and previous salary TA, DA, & incentive based on the target achievement

Vacancies: 10

Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com, 8897467878

Call for Jobs

Profile: Field sales executives

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Salary: Rs 25,000-35,000 per month

Locations: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune

Vacancies: 5

Skills: Communication, interpersonal, problem-Solving, understanding people’s behaviour, sales, negotiation

Contact: raj@callforjobs.co.in

Linkwell Tech Solutions

Profile: Customer support

Location: Hyderabad

Roles & responsibilities: Picking & packaging

Vacancies: 100

Salary: Rs 12,000-1,80,000

Experience: 0-5 years

Qualification: Class X and above

Contact: 9581511511

One More Goal Pvt Ltd

Profile: Bench sales recruiter

Job description: Client handling, screening clients through various portals

Location: Durgam Cheruvu

Salary: Rs 2.16-4 LPA

Experience: 1-3 years

Vacancies: 20

Qualification: Any graduate

Contact: 9652867807

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

Also Read DEET in partnership with IIT-B to organise career fair on July 9