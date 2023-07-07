DEET: Hiring open source developers, sales associates

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana is an initiative of the Telangana government where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts and much more
The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, information on recruitment drives and career advice.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.
GigBig
Profile: Open Source Developer
Location: Bengaluru/Remote
Job Description: Develop smart software applications using FOSS
Required Skills: Linux, PHP, RDBMS, API, DevOps
Salary: Rs 10.00,000-15,00,000
Experience: 4-6 years
Vacancies: 1
Qualification: Masters Degree
Contact: deb.gigbig@gmail.com
Just Dial Ltd
Profile: Field Sales Executive & Telecallers
Qualification: Pursuing final year/any graduate degree or above
Location: Hyderabad, AP, Telangana
Salary: Rs 18,000-25,000
Vacancies: 200
Skills: Communication, Field Sales, Interpersonal, Negotiation, Relationship building
Walk-in Drive: July 8
Venue: Just Dial Ltd, Roxana Building, above HDFC Bank, Greenlands, Begumpet
Map: https://goo.gl/maps/139hJx8YwoN4Zus96
Contact: 9100236492, jobshyderabad@justdial.com
TATA Croma
Profile: Sales Associate
Qualification: Intermediate or above
Experience: 0-2 years in retail industry
Vacancies: 30
Age limit: 18-30 years
Salary: Rs 11,000-15,000 take home
Location: Manikonda, other locations in Hyderabad
Languages: Telugu, English, Hindi
Contact: 9381126723, psuresh.kumar@croma.com
Vagarious Solutions
Profile: Telecaller
Location: Hyderabad
Required Qualification: Intermediate
Salary: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month
Experience: Freshers or experienced
Vacancies: 50
Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com
CAR Automotive LLP
Profile: Sales Consultants (KECs)
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Salary: Based on market
Experience: 2-6 years
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 7680828838, 7995088850, 7995111656, hrmanager@carkia.in
Vark Fintech Pvt Ltd
Profile: Telesales
Location: Erragada
Qualification: Intermediate and above
Salary: Rs 10,000-12,500
Experience: 0-6 months
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 7331155994
GAC Digital Pvt Ltd
Profile: Flutter Developer
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 1-3 years
Salary: 3-6 LPA
Key Skills: Flutter, MVC, Android SDK, Java
Contact: hr@gacdigital.in
Fortunearrt LED Lights
Profile: Marketing executives, marketing managers
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: Freshers or Experienced (LED light and wires cable experience is preferable)
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Based on the experience and previous salary TA, DA, & incentive based on the target achievement
Vacancies: 10
Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com, 8897467878
Call for Jobs
Profile: Field sales executives
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Salary: Rs 25,000-35,000 per month
Locations: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune
Vacancies: 5
Skills: Communication, interpersonal, problem-Solving, understanding people’s behaviour, sales, negotiation
Contact: raj@callforjobs.co.in
Linkwell Tech Solutions
Profile: Customer support
Location: Hyderabad
Roles & responsibilities: Picking & packaging
Vacancies: 100
Salary: Rs 12,000-1,80,000
Experience: 0-5 years
Qualification: Class X and above
Contact: 9581511511
One More Goal Pvt Ltd
Profile: Bench sales recruiter
Job description: Client handling, screening clients through various portals
Location: Durgam Cheruvu
Salary: Rs 2.16-4 LPA
Experience: 1-3 years
Vacancies: 20
Qualification: Any graduate
Contact: 9652867807
