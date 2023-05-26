DEET: Hiring staff nurses, quality managers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

VTekis Consultancy

Profile: Staff Nurse

Location: Ongole

Qualification: GNM / BSC Nursing

Experience: 1 – 3 years

Salary: 2.16 LPA – 3 LPA other benefits

Vacancies: 1

Note: preferably female candidates

Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

VTekis Consultancy

Profile: Proposal Engineer

Location: Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Tech(Mechanical, Chemical)

Experience: 3 years experience

Salary: 5 LPA – 6 LPA other benefits

Vacancies: 1

Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

Sukhii Group

Profile: Graphic Designer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduation

Experience: 4 Years

Salary: 30 – 40 K per month

Key Skills: Communication

Contact: hr@sukhii.group | 8074339201

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Profile: Quality Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA / MHM (Post Graduate in Hospital Administration)

Experience: 2 – 7 Years

Key Skills: Quality Control

Contact: Ph. 9032107007 | leodrjobs@gmail.com

Nalanda Corporate Services

Profile: Production

Industry: Pharma Industry

Qualification: Any Degree ( B.Sc., B.Com., B.A., B.Pharma., BBA., M.Sc).

Experience: Freshers & 1 to 3 Years

Location: Kazipally, Jeedimetla, Patanchervu, Pashamylaram

Contact: Job@nalandacorporateservices.com

DeHaat

Profile: In Store Sales Executive ( Promoter )

Qualification: 12th / Any Graduate

Languages: Can speak Kannada, Hindi or English Manageable

Experience: Females with minimum 6 months experience in B2C Sales in Stores, in FMCG (Retail Sector)

Salary: 17k PF ESIC Insurance Incentive

Location: SPAR, Bangalore

To Apply: https://forms.gle/yN2WxifHJTe6XGgt8

Contact: 9871727492

DeHaat

Profile: In Store Sales Executive ( Promoter )

Qualification: 12th / Any Graduate

Languages: Can speak Telugu, Hindi or English Manageable

Experience: Females with minimum 6 months experience in B2C Sales in Stores, in FMCG (Retail Sector)

Salary: 17k PF ESIC Insurance Incentive

Location: SPAR, Hyderabad

To Apply: https://forms.gle/yN2WxifHJTe6XGgt8

Contact: 9871727492

Linkwell Tech Solutions

Profile: Customer support

Location: Hyderabad

Roles & Responsibilities: Picking & Packaging

Vacancies: 100

Salary: 12000 – 180000

Experience: 0 – 5 years

Qualification: 10th and above

Contact: 9581511511

Third Wave Coffee

Profile: Coffee Makers

Qualification: Minimum 12th standard passed out

Experience: Freshers / Experienced

Work Location: Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Kondapur; Hyderabad

Contact: 8099412735 | shiva@thirdwavecoffee.in

Fortunearrt LED Lights

Profile: Marketing Executives & Marketing Managers

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers or Experienced (LED light and wires cable experience is preferable)

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Based on the experience and previous salary TA, DA, & incentive basing on the target achievement

Vacancies: 10

Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com | 8897467878

The Dollar Business

Profile: Telesales

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduation

Experience: 0 – 4 years

Salary: 2.5 LPA – 4 LPA

Key Skills: Communication, Inside Sales, Telesales

Contact: 8522085980 | 85558 35576

Execideas INC

Profile: .NET

Qualification: BE / B.Tech

Skills: Sequel, C#, HTML, CSS, ASP.NET, Web API

Location: Hyderabad

Required experience: 0 – 1 years

Vacancies: 3

Contact: satish@execideas.com

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com