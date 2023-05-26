DEET: Hiring staff nurses, quality managers

DEET is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs
Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.
VTekis Consultancy
Profile: Staff Nurse
Location: Ongole
Qualification: GNM / BSC Nursing
Experience: 1 – 3 years
Salary: 2.16 LPA – 3 LPA other benefits
Vacancies: 1
Note: preferably female candidates
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com
VTekis Consultancy
Profile: Proposal Engineer
Location: Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Tech(Mechanical, Chemical)
Experience: 3 years experience
Salary: 5 LPA – 6 LPA other benefits
Vacancies: 1
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com
Sukhii Group
Profile: Graphic Designer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduation
Experience: 4 Years
Salary: 30 – 40 K per month
Key Skills: Communication
Contact: hr@sukhii.group | 8074339201
Nagarjuna Consultancy
Profile: Quality Manager
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA / MHM (Post Graduate in Hospital Administration)
Experience: 2 – 7 Years

Key Skills: Quality Control
Contact: Ph. 9032107007 | leodrjobs@gmail.com
Nalanda Corporate Services
Profile: Production
Industry: Pharma Industry
Qualification: Any Degree ( B.Sc., B.Com., B.A., B.Pharma., BBA., M.Sc).
Experience: Freshers & 1 to 3 Years
Location: Kazipally, Jeedimetla, Patanchervu, Pashamylaram
Contact: Job@nalandacorporateservices.com
DeHaat
Profile: In Store Sales Executive ( Promoter )
Qualification: 12th / Any Graduate
Languages: Can speak Kannada, Hindi or English Manageable
Experience: Females with minimum 6 months experience in B2C Sales in Stores, in FMCG (Retail Sector)
Salary: 17k PF ESIC Insurance Incentive
Location: SPAR, Bangalore
To Apply: https://forms.gle/yN2WxifHJTe6XGgt8
Contact: 9871727492
DeHaat
Profile: In Store Sales Executive ( Promoter )
Qualification: 12th / Any Graduate
Languages: Can speak Telugu, Hindi or English Manageable
Experience: Females with minimum 6 months experience in B2C Sales in Stores, in FMCG (Retail Sector)
Salary: 17k PF ESIC Insurance Incentive
Location: SPAR, Hyderabad
To Apply: https://forms.gle/yN2WxifHJTe6XGgt8
Contact: 9871727492
Linkwell Tech Solutions
Profile: Customer support
Location: Hyderabad
Roles & Responsibilities: Picking & Packaging
Vacancies: 100
Salary: 12000 – 180000
Experience: 0 – 5 years
Qualification: 10th and above
Contact: 9581511511
Third Wave Coffee
Profile: Coffee Makers
Qualification: Minimum 12th standard passed out
Experience: Freshers / Experienced
Work Location: Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Kondapur; Hyderabad
Contact: 8099412735 | shiva@thirdwavecoffee.in
Fortunearrt LED Lights
Profile: Marketing Executives & Marketing Managers
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers or Experienced (LED light and wires cable experience is preferable)
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Based on the experience and previous salary TA, DA, & incentive basing on the target achievement
Vacancies: 10
Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com | 8897467878
The Dollar Business
Profile: Telesales
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduation
Experience: 0 – 4 years
Salary: 2.5 LPA – 4 LPA
Key Skills: Communication, Inside Sales, Telesales
Contact: 8522085980 | 85558 35576
Execideas INC
Profile: .NET
Qualification: BE / B.Tech
Skills: Sequel, C#, HTML, CSS, ASP.NET, Web API
Location: Hyderabad
Required experience: 0 – 1 years
Vacancies: 3
Contact: satish@execideas.com
