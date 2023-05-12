DEET: Job openings for graduates, MBA holders

DEET is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download and share it.

V5 Global Services

Position: ASM (Account Sales Manager) for Bharti Airtel

Qualification: Any graduate or MBA

Skills: Excellent communication skills, awareness about the latest studies/courses, confident, open to do corporate sales, enthusiastic, smart and innovative

Location: Pune, Mumbai, Nellore, Vizag, Kolkata, Indore, Raipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai

Salary: Up to Rs 4.2 LPA (negotiable)

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 25

Most Preferable: Women candidates

Note: Field sales job, having your own vehicle is a must

Contact: michael.g@v5global.com

V5 Global Services

Position: Customer Relationship Manager/CRO for Bharti Airtel

Qualification: Minimum graduation (if pursuing can also be considered), below 30 years old

Location: Airtel Exclusives Showrooms across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Salary: Rs 15,600 (negotiable), incentives, ESIC

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 15

Contact: michael.g@v5global.com

One More Goal Pvt Ltd

Position: Auto Parts Sales Executive

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Kukatpally

Experience: 6 months to 4 years

Language: Telugu & Hindi

Vacancies: 7

Contact: 9652867807

JK Consultancy

Position: CRE, Sales Executive, Sr. Sales Executive

Qualification: Any Degree

Age: 20-35 years

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 50

Walk-in interview: Every Monday & Tuesday, 11 am-2 pm

Venue: Ranigunj, Secunderabad

Contact: 9182620286/9505356751/8617680341, jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com

JK Consultancy (hiring for renowned jewellery brand)

Position: Store Inventory

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills: Inventory Management

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 1 year, looking for male candidates

Vacancies: 4

Contact: 9182620286/9505356751/8617680341, jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance

Position: Life Insurance Officer

Qualification: Any graduation degree

Location: Vidyanagar

Experience: 1-3 years

Salary: Rs 15,000/-, PF, ESI, Group Insurance Benefit

Age Limit: 30-45 years

Vacancies: 10

Note: Flexible working hours

Contact: 8340037123

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Position: Quality Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA/MHM (Post-Graduate in Hospital Administration)

Experience: 2-7 years

Qualification: MBA/PGDM

Contact: 9032107007, leodrjobs@gmail.com

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecaller

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduation

Experience: 0-1 year

Salary: Rs 15,000 and above

Contact: hr@sukhii.group, 8074339201

Sukhii Group

Position: Content Writer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduation

Experience: 4 years

Salary: Rs 30,000-40,000 per month

Contact: hr@sukhii.group, 8074339201

Sukhii Group

Position: Graphic Designer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduation

Experience: 4 years

Salary: Rs 30,000-40,000 per month

Key skills: Communication

Contact: hr@sukhii.group, 8074339201

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com