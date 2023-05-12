DEET: Job openings for graduates, MBA holders

DEET is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice
Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
V5 Global Services
Position: ASM (Account Sales Manager) for Bharti Airtel
Qualification: Any graduate or MBA
Skills: Excellent communication skills, awareness about the latest studies/courses, confident, open to do corporate sales, enthusiastic, smart and innovative
Location: Pune, Mumbai, Nellore, Vizag, Kolkata, Indore, Raipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai
Salary: Up to Rs 4.2 LPA (negotiable)
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 25
Most Preferable: Women candidates
Note: Field sales job, having your own vehicle is a must
Contact: michael.g@v5global.com
V5 Global Services
Position: Customer Relationship Manager/CRO for Bharti Airtel
Qualification: Minimum graduation (if pursuing can also be considered), below 30 years old
Location: Airtel Exclusives Showrooms across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
Salary: Rs 15,600 (negotiable), incentives, ESIC
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 15
Contact: michael.g@v5global.com
One More Goal Pvt Ltd
Position: Auto Parts Sales Executive
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Kukatpally
Experience: 6 months to 4 years
Language: Telugu & Hindi
Vacancies: 7
Contact: 9652867807
JK Consultancy
Position: CRE, Sales Executive, Sr. Sales Executive
Qualification: Any Degree
Age: 20-35 years
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 50
Walk-in interview: Every Monday & Tuesday, 11 am-2 pm
Venue: Ranigunj, Secunderabad
Contact: 9182620286/9505356751/8617680341, jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com
JK Consultancy (hiring for renowned jewellery brand)
Position: Store Inventory
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills: Inventory Management
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 1 year, looking for male candidates
Vacancies: 4
Contact: 9182620286/9505356751/8617680341, jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance
Position: Life Insurance Officer
Qualification: Any graduation degree
Location: Vidyanagar
Experience: 1-3 years
Salary: Rs 15,000/-, PF, ESI, Group Insurance Benefit
Age Limit: 30-45 years
Vacancies: 10
Note: Flexible working hours
Contact: 8340037123
Nagarjuna Consultancy
Position: Quality Manager
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA/MHM (Post-Graduate in Hospital Administration)
Experience: 2-7 years

Contact: 9032107007, leodrjobs@gmail.com
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecaller
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduation
Experience: 0-1 year
Salary: Rs 15,000 and above
Contact: hr@sukhii.group, 8074339201
Sukhii Group
Position: Content Writer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduation
Experience: 4 years
Salary: Rs 30,000-40,000 per month
Contact: hr@sukhii.group, 8074339201
Sukhii Group
Position: Graphic Designer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduation
Experience: 4 years
Salary: Rs 30,000-40,000 per month
Key skills: Communication
Contact: hr@sukhii.group, 8074339201
